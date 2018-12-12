SAG Awards 2019: 'A Star Is Born' And 'Maisel' Lead Film And TV Nominations

Christopher Polk via Getty Images The Screen Actors Guild Awards will air at 8 p.m. Eastern time/5 p.m. Pacific time on Jan. 27.

There are no tougher critics in Hollywood than actors themselves, so the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which exclusively honor performers in film and television over the past year, is a key stop during awards season.

The SAG Awards are often the most accurate portent of the Oscar season to come, as the voting bodies for both awards overlap significantly.

(The Golden Globes, on the other hand, are like the wild-card sibling, with 90 or so journalists from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association determining the winners.)

The ﻿Globes nominations were announced last week, and the nominees for the 25th annual SAG Awards were revealed on Wednesday morning at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. “Crazy Rich Asians” star Awkwafina and “Orange Is the New Black” actress Laverne Cox, as well as was SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris, were on hand to deliver the news.

“A Star Is Born” easily dominated the film categories, raking in four nominations for its lead performers Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga and Sam Elliott and for best ensemble cast. Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” and Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Favourite” also got some love, scoring three nominations each.

On the TV side, Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and Netflix’s “Ozark” made strong showings, with each scoring four nominations.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

“A Star Is Born”

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Crazy Rich Asians”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman”



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Timothee Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place”

Margot Robbie, “Mary Queen of Scots”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”



Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:



“Ant-Man and the Wasp”

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“Black Panther”

“Mission: Impossible — Fallout”

TV

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”

Darren Criss, “Assassination of Gianni Versace”

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Anthony Hopkins, “King Lear”

Bill Pullman, “The Sinner”



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”

Penelope Cruz, “Assassination of Gianni Versace”

Emma Stone, “Maniac”



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Joseph Fiennes, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

John Krasinski, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Alison Brie, “GLOW”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:



“The Americans”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Ozark”

“This Is Us”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:



“Atlanta”

“Barry”

“GLOW”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”



Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:



“Glow”

“Marvel’s Daredevil”

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”

“The Walking Dead”