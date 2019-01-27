ENTERTAINMENT
01/27/2019 05:50 pm ET Updated 0 minutes ago

2019 SAG Awards: See All The Best-Dressed Celebrities On The Red Carpet

Stars brought the glitz and glamour at the only awards show for actors, by actors.
By Carly Ledbetter and Jenna Amatulli

Hollywood’s finest brought their A-game to the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards silver carpet on Sunday night.

The awards show, hosted by “Will & Grace” star Megan Mullally, is taking place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Actors, actresses and celebrities wore a variety of handsome tuxes and gorgeous gowns, along with millions of dollars’ worth of sparkling jewels.

Red carpet queen and “Killing Eve” actress Sandra Oh wowed in a red, one-shouldered gown from Jenny Packham, while “Grown-ish” actress Yara Shadish dazzled in a pink, sequined bodysuit enveloped in matching tulle. 

Check out all of the glamorous looks below:

Megan Mullally

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images

Patricia Clarkson

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Anthony Ramos

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

Rachel Bloom

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images

Sunita Mani

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

D.J. ‘Shangela’ Pierce

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

Gayle Rankin

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images

Ellen Wong

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images

Keltie Knight 

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

 Fiona Xie  

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Amy Adams

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images

Sharon Lawrence

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images

Miriam Shor 

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images

Anthony Carrigan 

Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

Faithe Herman

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images

Emily Osment

 

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images

Kimmy Gatewood

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

Parker Bates

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

Elizabeth McLaughlin

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images

Britt Baron

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

Luenell 

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images

Jenna Lyng Adams

John Shearer via Getty Images

Ryan Michelle Bathe 

Associated Press

Lyric Ross

John Shearer via Getty Images

 Rumer Willis

 

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images

Betty Gilpin

 

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
headshot
Carly Ledbetter
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
headshot
Jenna Amatulli
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Celebrities Sag Awards Megan Mullally
2019 SAG Awards: See All The Best-Dressed Celebrities On The Red Carpet
CONVERSATIONS