Stars really stepped up their style game at Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, walking the red carpet in some of the best dresses we’ve seen this awards season.

While there were some black dresses on the carpet, most stars opted for bold colors or sparkles (sometimes both). For instance, Reese Witherspoon wowed in a deep emerald green gown by Zac Posen, Mandy Moore went for a bold blue sequined gown by Diane von Furstenberg and Brie Larson brought the sparkle in a patterned Gucci gown. We also loved Yara Shahidi’s strapless Ralph Lauren Collection jumpsuit and Millie Bobby Brown’s playful Calvin Klein by Appointment frock.

The closet envy is real, but many of the dresses we see on red carpets are either custom-made for the occasion (like Shahidi and Witherspoon’s ensembles) or plucked straight from the runway. Ready-to-wear designer dresses can cost thousands of dollars.