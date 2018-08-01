Dozens Of Salads And Wraps May Contain A Fecal Parasite, USDA Warns

A health alert has been issued for two dozen types of salads and sandwich wraps that may contain lettuce infected with a fecal parasite.

The beef, pork and poultry items were recently sold across the United States by retailers including Kroger, Trader Joe’s and Walgreens after being distributed by Caito Foods LLC of Indianapolis, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Monday.

The alert follows Caito Food’s lettuce supplier, Fresh Express, issuing a recall of its chopped romaine which is used in Caito Food’s products, the FSIS said.

fsisusdagov Health officials are advising the public to throw away dozens of salad and sandwich products like this one sold by Trader Joe's over a potential parasite.

The products were produced between July 15 to 18 and have “Best By,” “Enjoy by,” “Best if Sold By” or “Sell By” dates ranging from July 18 through July 23, 2018.

The parasite, known as cyclospora cayetanenis, is spread by food or water that’s contaminated with feces. It can cause intestinal distress that can last anywhere from a few days to a month or longer if not treated with antibiotics, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The symptoms can take a week to appear after consumption.

CDC/DPDx Cyclospora cayetanensis oocysts, which are shed by infected feces, are seen. The parasite becomes infective to others at the last stage (C) pictured.

“Symptoms may seem to go away and then return one or more times (relapse). It’s common to feel very tired,” the CDC’s website states.

The FDA is advising these products to be thrown away or returned to where they were purchased out of precaution.