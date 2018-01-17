Sales Storytelling : You want my details?

As a busy working mum, my day at 5.30 PM kind of goes pear shaped because I still have so many tasks to finish for the day and only 30 mins left to get home. Last week was no different except that on my way home I had to also pick up a set of ear rings and a head band from Forever 21 a shop close to the train station I board my train home from. I was running late and as usual I had packed getting to the store, choosing the ear rings, choosing the head band and paying for it, all in 10 mins to make sure I am home by 6 PM to my daughter.

So I get to the shop and do all of that plus buy myself a red outfit in 10 mins ( yes, working mums can do more than they plan for in 10 mins ). As I was paying at the counter, the sales girl said to me, “ Ma’am we are going to give you a 12 dollar voucher” and I was about to say , “ Don’t need it thank you” anticipating that it will be an offer on next S$100 purchase but what followed was “ Ma’am we are giving you a S$12 dollar voucher and I will put your headband and ear rings on it for today”. I was so pleased to hear that but wait, the best was yet to come. She then pushed this big register towards me and said , “ Do you mind giving me us your details ?”. Usually as a time poor mum my response would have been –sorry , I’ve got to go.. but because this sales girl had given something before asking for something my response was – No problems at all. Now, I did not make it home at 6 PM that day but I was delighted with the experience.