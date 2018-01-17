Sales Storytelling : You want my details?

As a busy working mum, my day at 5.30 PM kind of goes pear shaped because I still have so many tasks to finish for the day and only 30 mins left to get home. Last week was no different except that on my way home I had to also pick up a set of ear rings and a head band from Forever 21 a shop close to the train station I board my train home from. I was running late and as usual I had packed getting to the store, choosing the ear rings, choosing the head band and paying for it, all in 10 mins to make sure I am home by 6 PM to my daughter.
So I get to the shop and do all of that plus buy myself a red outfit in 10 mins ( yes, working mums can do more than they plan for in 10 mins ). As I was paying at the counter, the sales girl said to me, “ Ma’am we are going to give you a 12 dollar voucher” and I was about to say , “ Don’t need it thank you” anticipating that it will be an offer on next S$100 purchase but what followed was “ Ma’am we are giving you a S$12 dollar voucher and I will put your headband and ear rings on it for today”. I was so pleased to hear that but wait, the best was yet to come. She then pushed this big register towards me and said , “ Do you mind giving me us your details ?”. Usually as a time poor mum my response would have been –sorry , I’ve got to go.. but because this sales girl had given something before asking for something my response was – No problems at all. Now, I did not make it home at 6 PM that day but I was delighted with the experience.
The point I am trying to make is: We need to build trust by providing value to the customer before asking them to invest with us. Once you have built the trust and continue adding value, the client is likely to say
“You want my business? No problems, Lets talk. Sales storytelling is mostly about small things and not big things.