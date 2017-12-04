There’s no taking the sting out of this for Samantha Bee.

Security for “Megyn Kelly Today” thought that staffers from Bee’s “Full Frontal” late-night show were up to no good when they showed up to a recent taping of Kelly’s daytime talk show, according to Bee.

The subject of Kelly’s new NBC show came up, Vulture reported, during a chat between Bee and Colbert during a fundraiser for New Jersey’s Montclair Film Festival.

Paul Zimmerman via Getty Images Stephen Colbert and Samantha Bee speak onstage at “Sad! A Happy Evening with Stephen Colbert & Samantha Bee” for Montclair Film on December 2, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey.

“Part of my staff went to see her show just for reasons of human interest, and security was really upset,” Bee told Colbert. “They thought we were going to ambush her show and of course we did not do that at all.”

Bee didn’t elaborate any further on the subject. But according to NJ.com, the 48-year-old comedian is interested in interviewing the former Fox News host.

“I actually tried to get her on ‘Full Frontal,’ a lot,” Bee told an audience member at the fundraiser.