Manafort-Linked Republican Lobbyist Reaches Plea Deal Over Ukraine Work

WASHINGTON ― A Republican lobbyist who failed to register with the government in connection with his work for a Ukrainian political party has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors who took up the case following a referral from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team.

According to a court document filed ahead of his 11 a.m. appearance in federal court on Friday, Sam Patten worked with the Opposition Bloc party in Ukraine from 2014 to 2018 but never registered as an agent of a foreign principal, which is required under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Patten, according to the filing, contacted members of Congress and the executive branch, as well as members of the media, on behalf of his clients. Court documents say Patten drafted op-eds on behalf of an unnamed foreigner and successfully placed an op-ed in an unnamed American media outlet in February 2017 that focused on “Ukraine’s ability to work effectively with the new United States administration.”

Patten is a longtime Republican operative with ties to Cambridge Analytica and Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman convicted on a variety of federal tax and bank fraud charges earlier this month. Manafort is set to go to trial in D.C. on additional charges next month before Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who is also handling Patten’s plea hearing.

