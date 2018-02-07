Fans Are Freaking Out Over This Nutty Sam Smith-Adele Conspiracy Theory

Rumour has it that the British singers Adele and Sam Smith could be the same person, according to a nutty conspiracy theory that began circulating online this week.

Twitter user @Jesse21Valona set the social media platform alight Monday when he shared this video of Adele’s 2015 hit “Hello” being played at a slower speed.

“Did you know that when you slow down Adele it’s actually Sam Smith,” he asked.

Did you know that when you slow down Adele it’s actually Sam Smith pic.twitter.com/SysXOoQgZY — jesse (@jesse21valona) February 5, 2018

He shared this clip of Adele’s “Million Years Ago” as further evidence:

The musical resemblance sent other people on Twitter into a mini-meltdown, with many posing the same question:

Has anyone ever seen Adele and Sam Smith in the same room — HULA REGGAETÓN (@truebreatharian) February 7, 2018

mate. they’re never seen together at the same event. they’re British legends, sing the same genre. legit I’m telling you. *x-files theme tune* — mj (@MegGriessel) February 6, 2018

I knew they were the same person — •gee• (@GeorjiaA) February 6, 2018

I think they are the same person! — Gisselyyy (@_giselmars) February 7, 2018

@keeley_stoehr



what if



they are actually



the same person



🤯 — Nico Mendoza (@NicoIsHereDude) February 7, 2018

Others simply marveled at the coincidence:

WHAT WHAT IS THIS MAGIC — lucky//ethen (@Nutella_phan) February 6, 2018

So we can listen to Adele's original and Sam's cover on the same vinyl. What a time to be alive. — Jason De Ruto (@Erick_Ishani) February 7, 2018

Holy bananas — ashlin (@ashlinpolly) February 7, 2018

As soon as my brain recognises his voice...... pic.twitter.com/kbpVSEiOnW — eretria (@Shyyywah) February 6, 2018

adeleception — 「auggie loves stephen」 (@solareclipxe) February 6, 2018

Twitter user @Mubzy added further fuel to the theory with this post:

It all adds up. I just googled to find a picture of them together. There is non! pic.twitter.com/GcWXb1fme1 — Mubzy (@Mubzy) February 6, 2018

Indeed, a Google Image search of the terms “Adele” and “Sam Smith” throws up no images of the pair together, in the same place at the same time.

Adele and Smith appear to have only been in contact publicly over Twitter once, back in 2013:

This Sam Smith song is so so good http://t.co/5BpkPUTzyt xx — Adele (@Adele) October 7, 2013

@OfficialAdele I'm so happy you like it xx — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) October 7, 2013

Not everyone was convinced, however, and some tweeters called for further investigation:

now somebody gotta speed up Sam Smith and see if it's actually Adele — Devin☁️ (@caucasiantwink) February 6, 2018

Which is what one person did: