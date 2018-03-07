Sam Smith Met Julie Andrews And It Was Practically Perfect In Every Way

Sam Smith fulfilled a lifelong dream Monday, performing before none other than the original Mary Poppins herself, Dame Julie Andrews.

Smith joined a bevy of stars, including Keith Urban and the Who’s Roger Daltrey, in honoring Andrews at the Raise Your Voice Gala in New York.

He gushed about the experience on Twitter and Instagram a day later, joking that he used to dress up as Andrews’ iconic character Mary Poppins when he was 3 years old.

“Gay from birth,” he quipped.

The idea of Andrews, Smith, Daltrey and Urban sharing a stage may seem surprising. The four stars, however, have one thing in common: All have sought treatment from Dr. Steven Zeitels of the Voice Health Institute at some point in their careers, as did many of the other celebrities and notables in attendance.

Andrews, who was the evening’s honoree, first sought the Boston-based Zeitels’ care in 2000, shortly after undergoing a botched vocal cord surgery that damaged her singing voice.

True to form, “The Sound of Music” icon was gracious as ever while praising the Voice Health Institute’s staff as “superstars and heroes” and speaking out about the “unbelievable” importance of vocal health during Monday’s gala.

“I started singing at about age 7 and I had one of those four-octave ranges. I could hit high notes and dogs would howl for miles around,” she told the crowd. “I used to think, foolishly, that one is supposed to just forge on. I was a little ashamed to have to go to a throat specialist. ... I hope that all the young performers today will do just that. It’s essential.”