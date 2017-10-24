Unfortunately for Smith, McKellen had been referencing the fact that no openly gay man had won the Oscar for Best Actor. Other gay men ― including Stephen Sondheim, Elton John and Dustin Lance Black ― had previously been honored by the Academy in other categories. Needless to say, the singer-songwriter was quickly called out for the mistake on social media.

As it turns out, Smith had taken a few swigs from a pocket flask filled with tequila before the speech. “I wasn’t happy with my performance, and we thought we had no chance of winning at all. So I was just like, ‘Let’s just get the party started,’” he told Ellen Tuesday. “Then we won, and I was just like, ‘Whoa.’”

Noting that he “obviously” knew he wasn’t the first openly gay man to win an Oscar, Smith explained, “My brain and my mouth didn’t work together. I mucked up.”

At first, Smith responded to the controversy that followed his remarks by taking an extended break from social media and retreating to his native England. That self-imposed hiatus, he added, was necessary as he began work on his forthcoming album, “The Thrill of It All.”

“After the Oscar, I just really needed to hug my mom and just be with my sisters and go back home,” he said. Noting that he’s currently in a relationship, he added, “I did kiss a few men and ran around the streets of London, had a good time... My music is about love, and it’s important to take the time to allow your heart to have it a little bit.”

