Samantha Bee Apologizes For Ivanka Trump Comments After Widespread Backlash

Samantha Bee has apologized for calling Ivanka Trump a “feckless cunt” on her show “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” on Wednesday night.
In a statement to HuffPost, Bee said: “I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”
The apology comes after White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders singled Bee out for criticism and called the host’s language “vile and vicious.”
“The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling,” Sanders said in a statement to The Wrap.
“Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network,” the press secretary added.
In a statement to HuffPost, TBS also apologized: “Samantha Bee has taken the right action in apologizing for the vile and inappropriate language she used about Ivanka Trump last night. Those words should not have been aired. It was our mistake too, and we regret it.”
TBS, which airs “Full Frontal,” is a part of media conglomerate Turner, owned by Time Warner. The channel initially had the clip of Bee’s segment available online and has since taken it down.
Bee’s apology has garnered huge and varied reactions on social media:
Time Warner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.