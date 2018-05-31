Samantha Bee Apologizes For Ivanka Trump Comments After Widespread Backlash

Samantha Bee has apologized for calling Ivanka Trump a “feckless cunt” on her show “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” on Wednesday night.

In a statement to HuffPost, Bee said: “I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

The apology comes after White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders singled Bee out for criticism and called the host’s language “vile and vicious.”