“Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee is sending her correspondents around the globe to apologize “for every garbage thing Donald Trump does.”
“His poor impulse control might force us to go apologize to Korea, the entire Muslim world or some rando,” Bee said in an “Amazing Race”-style parody promo clip for the “Apology Race” tour.
Ashley Nicole Black, Allana Harkin, Amy Hoggart and Mike Rubens will travel to “the far corners of the earth to say the two words that this administration will never have the guts to say: ‘I’m sorry,’” per a statement released Tuesday.
Follow updates about the quartet’s travels via the @FullFrontalSamB account on Twitter, and suggest who they should apologize to with the #ApologyRace hashtag.
Here’s a sampling of the suggestions so far: