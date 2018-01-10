“Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee is sending her correspondents around the globe to apologize “for every garbage thing Donald Trump does.”

“His poor impulse control might force us to go apologize to Korea, the entire Muslim world or some rando,” Bee said in an “Amazing Race”-style parody promo clip for the “Apology Race” tour.

Ashley Nicole Black, Allana Harkin, Amy Hoggart and Mike Rubens will travel to “the far corners of the earth to say the two words that this administration will never have the guts to say: ‘I’m sorry,’” per a statement released Tuesday.

Follow updates about the quartet’s travels via the @FullFrontalSamB account on Twitter, and suggest who they should apologize to with the #ApologyRace hashtag.

Here’s a sampling of the suggestions so far:

#ApologyRace Montenegro for pushing the Prime Minister out of the way. — Doug Lowman (@doug_lowman) January 10, 2018

#ApologyRace Samantha, go to Native Americans and apologize for the Pocahontas crack. — Shelley Gilbert (@shelleyjgilbert) January 10, 2018

Every place that Washington slept, because he would not be sleeping now #ApologyRace — Allisøn (@amubalt) January 9, 2018

#ApologyRace Great Britain -- from Scotland where his golf courses befoul the land, to London, where the Mayor deserves a big apology for being abused by POTUS & Son after terror attack. — APower (@AlisonPower9) January 9, 2018

Australia’s a big one, right. That was just bad phone etiquette. #ApologyRace — Nick Schaedel 🏳️‍🌈 (@nshady) January 10, 2018

Apologize to a cat, u get it. #ApologyRace — bitchincamaro (@theredwine) January 10, 2018

Oh PLEASE go to Bowling Green! #ApologyRace — Alyssa MJ Kirk (@TheWallFlorist) January 9, 2018

Hawaii, to apologize for 45 trying to deny it as the birthplace of Obama #ApologyRace — Grace Mich (@gracemich94) January 9, 2018

#ApologyRace I think there are some Orangutans in Borneo that cop a lot of flack because they sometimes get mistaken for him — Carl Steven Chessman (@CarlChessman) January 10, 2018