Samantha Bee's Voter Turnout Game App Was Way Too Popular For Its Own Good

It was a victim of its own success.

Late-night TV show “Full Frontal” launched its new “This Is Not A Game” app to great fanfare Wednesday, with host Samantha Bee dedicating two segments to the HQ Trivia-style game she hopes will boost voter turnout in the November midterm elections.

But the app, which offers real cash prizes, proved a little too popular. It crashed within minutes of going live.

“Full Frontal” humorously addressed the issue on Twitter, and promised to have the app back up and running Thursday.

Good news! People LOVE our new game! Bad news! All those people playing at once crashed it! #ThisIsNotaGame pic.twitter.com/2CjbUmpd7r — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) September 13, 2018

Normally we love it when something goes down on us, just not our own app. We’ll be back TOMORROW! #ThisIsNotaGame — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) September 13, 2018

