COMEDY
09/13/2018 07:04 am ET

Samantha Bee's Voter Turnout Game App Was Way Too Popular For Its Own Good

"Normally we love it when something goes down on us, just not our own app."
headshot
By Lee Moran

It was a victim of its own success.

Late-night TV show “Full Frontal” launched its new “This Is Not A Game” app to great fanfare Wednesday, with host Samantha Bee dedicating two segments to the HQ Trivia-style game she hopes will boost voter turnout in the November midterm elections.

But the app, which offers real cash prizes, proved a little too popular. It crashed within minutes of going live.

“Full Frontal” humorously addressed the issue on Twitter, and promised to have the app back up and running Thursday.

Check out the first segment explaining how the app came about here:

And the second part here:

Bee, whose show returned to the airwaves following a summer break, also unveiled her new title sequence:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Samantha Bee 2018 Elections Full Frontal Voter Turnout This Is Not A Game
Samantha Bee's Voter Turnout Game App Was Way Too Popular For Its Own Good
CONVERSATIONS