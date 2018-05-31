Samantha Bee Slams ‘Feckless C**t’ Ivanka Trump For Not Doing Something About Immigration

Samantha Bee is outraged that U.S. immigration authorities are separating undocumented children and their parents at the border.

“Tearing children away from their parents is so evil, it’s the inciting incident in almost every movie we’ve ever cared about,” Bee said in the latest episode of “Full Frontal.”

To make matters worse, the administration has lost track of hundreds of children who were separated from their parents and placed in foster care.

Enter Ivanka Trump, who posted a photo of herself and her son on Twitter last Sunday. That “oblivious tweet” sparked this plea from Bee: “You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c**t!”