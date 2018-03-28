Samantha Bee Relives Stealing Cars As A 'Delinquent' Teenager

Samantha Bee boosted cars back in the day, a fact that she’s now “not really proud of.”

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” the host of “Full Frontal” admitted to being a “terrible” teenager who was “stealing cars when I was 15-years-old.”

“I was taking out of society,” said Bee, after talking about how today’s politically aware teenagers are effecting change. “I was a delinquent,” she added.

Bee claimed that while growing up in Canada she stole several vehicles with a boyfriend who was “a bad influence.”

But her criminal “stage” did not last long “because ultimately I’m a Catholic schoolgirl at heart” who “likes a gold star,” she added.