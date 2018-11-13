Samantha Bee chirped about her “Christmas on I.C.E.” special in a trailer that dropped Monday (see it below). But the comedian hasn’t gone soft on us.

The presentation from Bee’s TBS show “Full Frontal” promises to be a “festive reminder that we’ve fucked over thousands of immigrants and still haven’t fixed it yet,” she said. “Merry Christmas!”

In case you weren’t convinced of the program’s political bite, a gingerbread border wall and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents invading Christ’s birth ought to to do it.

“Christmas on I.C.E.!” airs Dec. 19 on TBS, and the host is putting her good will where her sarcasm is: Proceeds from the show and merchandise benefit KIND’s Family Separation Response Team, which is helping more than 300 children taken from their families in the Trump adminstration’s zero-tolerance policy against migrants at the border.