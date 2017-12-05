Samantha Bee Addresses The Latest Nutty Conspiracy Theory About Her

No, “Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee does not receive $25 each time she mentions Hillary Clinton’s name on her weekly show.

The comedian addressed one of the more batty conspiracy theories about her during an interview with Seth Meyers on Monday’s broadcast of “Late Night.”

“My dad has a lot of friends who have conspiracy theories about me. They think that every time I mention Hillary Clinton I get $25,” said Bee. “Which I do, because we’re best friends,” she jokingly added.

Late night TV show hosts have been critical of President Donald Trump and his administration, and Bee said it was strange how some people immediately thought you were in someone else’s pocket when you make politically-charged jokes.

“It’s so funny to me that no one thinks you can just come to these conclusions independently without cash reward,” replied Meyers.

Bee also revealed how she once secretly carved a message into fellow late night host John Oliver’s desk, and reflected on how it’s “sad what passes for joy” in the Trump era.