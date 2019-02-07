Samantha Bee picked apart Donald Trump’s “worrying” State of the Union address on Wednesday night.

The host of “Full Frontal” honed in on two particular pledges made by the president in his speech the day before: His call for a restriction on abortion rights and his vow to “eliminate the HIV epidemic” in the U.S. by 2030.

“My ovaries just tried to move back to Canada,” Bee joked in reference to the former. She then explained in detail why Trump’s HIV promise rang hollow, given his administration’s track record on the topic.