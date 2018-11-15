Samantha Bee Has The Perfect Comeback To Trump's Voter Fraud Claims

“Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee donned a Grinch mask to ding President Donald Trump after he claimed without evidence that some people vote multiple times by using disguises.
“When people get in line that have absolutely no right to vote and they go around in circles,” Trump said in an interview with The Daily Caller on Wednesday. “Sometimes they go to their car, put on a different hat, put on a different shirt, come in and vote again. Nobody takes anything. It’s really a disgrace what’s going on.”
Bee responded with this snap:
It inspired some amusing responses: