COMEDY
11/15/2018 05:02 am ET

Samantha Bee Has The Perfect Comeback To Trump's Voter Fraud Claims

The "Full Frontal" host hit back after Trump claimed without evidence that some Democrats were disguising themselves to vote more than once.
headshot
By Lee Moran

“Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee donned a Grinch mask to ding President Donald Trump after he claimed without evidence that some people vote multiple times by using disguises.

When people get in line that have absolutely no right to vote and they go around in circles,” Trump said in an interview with The Daily Caller on Wednesday. “Sometimes they go to their car, put on a different hat, put on a different shirt, come in and vote again. Nobody takes anything. It’s really a disgrace what’s going on.” 

Bee responded with this snap:

It inspired some amusing responses:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Samantha Bee Voter Fraud Voter Id
Samantha Bee Has The Perfect Comeback To Trump's Voter Fraud Claims
CONVERSATIONS