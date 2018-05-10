Samantha Bee Delivers Blistering Takedown Of Former NY AG Eric Schneiderman

Samantha Bee had a brutal message for Eric Schneiderman (D), who resigned as New York attorney general this week after allegations of physical abuse against former partners emerged.

“You are trash and we do not need you,” the comedian said on Wednesday’s episode of “Full Frontal.”

“Now, Schneiderman was a guest on my show, so this is a little complicated for me to talk about,” said Bee, in reference to her calling him “a hero” for standing up to “democracy’s nemesis” in a November broadcast.

“Just kidding, it’s not complicated,” she added. “Fuck you, Eric Schneiderman!”

Bee later “checked in” on other “penis weasels” who have been accused of sexual abuse and harassment since the #MeToo movement gained traction, including news anchor Charlie Rose and movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

The YouTube clip of Bee’s November interview with Schneiderman has been renamed to: “Former AG Tricks Sam Into Thinking He Was Decent.”

“We taped this segment before the allegations against Eric Schneiderman came to light, and we sincerely apologize for characterizing him as a hero when, to so many women, he was the vilest villain,” its description now reads. “We’re keeping this piece online in the interest of integrity.”