Samantha Bee Names The 'Young Monsters' On Her 'Fascists To Watch 2018' List

And the “eager young monsters” who have made it onto Samantha Bee’s “Fascists to Watch” list of 2018 are...

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “Full Frontal,” Bee noted how “fascism” was “not just a word to scream at your dad anymore.”

“No, fascism is back for real, from the rise of the alt-right to the horror of Trump’s anti-immigrant policy,” she said. “Authoritarianism and racism are creeping into every part of our once-OK institutions ― and not just superstar racists like Donald Trump.”

Bee then listed some of the new fascists who were “out there paying their dues, getting ever closer to a shot at the big time,” including Virginia GOP Senate candidate Corey Stewart and Office of Refugee Resettlement chief E. Scott Lloyd.