12/13/2018 05:47 am ET

Samantha Bee Gives Blistering Review Of Fox News' New Streaming Service: 'Toxic Slop'

The "Full Frontal" host described Fox Nation as "pure substance-free propaganda squirted right down your slobber hole."
By Lee Moran

Samantha Bee is no fan of Fox Nation.

That much became crystal clear after she dedicated more than seven minutes of Wednesday’s broadcast of “Full Frontal” picking apart Fox News’ new online streaming service.

“Thanks to Fox Nation, viewers can now gorge themselves on Fox’s toxic slop all day without ingesting the traces of nutrients that might contradict the right-wing narrative,” said Bee.

It is “just pure substance-free propaganda squirted right down your slobber hole,” she added.

Bee also railed against some of the “nauseating ‘resent-ertainment’” service’s new hosts, including Laura Ingraham and “newest rising star” Tomi Lahren.

Check out the full segment here:

