10/25/2018 05:56 am ET

Samantha Bee Drags Fox News Over Botched 'White Power' News Alert

The "Full Frontal" host ribbed the conservative network for trying "to do a journalism" in its coverage of the incidents.
By Lee Moran

“Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee mocked Fox News on Wednesday for accidentally writing “white power” instead of “white powder” in a news alert.

“Suspicious package sent to CNN contained ‘some kind’ of ’white power,’” read the conservative network’s now-deleted alert about the suspicious packages sent to its rival media organization and leading Democrats.

“I don’t mean to be critical right now, but autocorrect doesn’t change ‘white powder’ to ‘white power’ unless you type ‘white power’ a lot,” Bee said.

She also ribbed Fox News for trying “to do a journalism” in its coverage of the incidents.

Check out the clip here:

Then watch Bee’s segment on “Trans Rights Under Attack”:

And see her segment on “The Rainbow Wave”:

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
