Samantha Bee's Team Discovers Apologizing For Trump Is An 'Impossible Mission'

Apologizing to people President Donald Trump has offended isn’t as easy as it may sound.

Just ask the four “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” correspondents who attempted to do exactly that over a two-week period.

Ashley Nicole Black, Allana Harkin, Amy Hoggart and Mike Rubens have spent 14 days attempting to say sorry “for every garbage thing” Trump has done during that time.

On Wednesday, they reported back on their “Apology Race” tour ― and discovered that they just couldn’t keep up with Trump. Bee revealed that they’d only managed to apologize for 11 of the 61 “shitty things” that Trump had done.

As Hankin quipped, it was an “impossible mission.”