Samantha Bee picked apart the attack ads pumped out by some GOP candidates, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), ahead of November’s midterm elections.
The comedian began Wednesday’s broadcast of “Full Frontal” by asking why Republicans continue to play “the victim card” when they “control all three branches of government.”
Bee then aired a montage of some of their weirdest campaign promos, but not before issuing this warning:
“Some of their ads feature some of the most disgusting imagery I could possibly imagine. Again, I want to warn you that what you’re going to see is extremely disturbing.”
