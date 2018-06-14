COMEDY
Samantha Bee Likens Kim Jong Un's Nuke Pledge To A Virginity Vow

The "Full Frontal" host might make you think differently about political chastity.
By Ron Dicker

Samantha Bee had a field day Wednesday with the nuclear summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The “Full Frontal” host called the meeting “weird but flirtatious enough to warrant a second date” and jabbed at Trump for pledging no further sanctions against North Korea.

“Trump isn’t about to economically screw North Korea like they’re a bunch of savage Canadians,” she joked, an apparent reference to the president’s trade tangle with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

But perhaps Bee’s most memorable zinger was assessing just what Kim promised on denuclearization ― and it didn’t amount to much.

“It’s kind of like the difference between holding onto your virginity and holding onto your virginity,” she said, using quotation-mark fingers.

We’ll leave the punch line to her, above.

