Samantha Bee Shreds 'S****y Media Men’ And Their Treatment Of Hillary Clinton

Samantha Bee has connected the dots between Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 election bid and the sexual misconduct allegations leveled against several high-profile male journalists.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “Full Frontal,” Bee noted how many of the journalists who were criticized for giving Clinton unfair media coverage during the campaign were now out of work. She cited Mark Halperin, Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose as examples.

“We’ll never know how much these pubes affected the election,” said Bee. “But what we do know is that their industry gave us four times more coverage of Hillary’s email scandal than they did of (President Donald) Trump’s gross behavior to women.”

“But to be fair they were probably typing it with one hand,” she added.