Samantha Bee: 'Fire And Fury' Is 'The Book-Length Version Of A Trump Tweet'

Samantha Bee wants to look beyond the Fire and Fury of Michael Wolff’s new tell-all book about the Trump administration.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “Full Frontal,” Bee said that “as fun as” Wolff’s tome was, it was also “riddled with inaccuracies, thinly-sourced and full of typos.”

“Fire and Fury is basically the book-length version of a Trump tweet,” said Bee. “Only vaguely truth-adjacent but incredibly distracting, which is too bad because while everyone on cable news was fixated on Michael Wolff’s shoddy ninth generation Xerox copy of Game Change, there were actual things happening. Like news and stuff or whatever, I don’t know, mostly to brown people.”

One such example was the Justice Department’s attempt to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

It was a “real racist win-win,” said Bee. “Either they get a list of undocumented immigrants or Hispanic people avoid answering the census and lose congressional representatives and funding.”

Bee said “2018 is going to be a really important year” and urged viewers to “keep our eye on the ball.”

“We can’t count on pundits to help,” she added. “They’re going to keep getting distracted by the nonsense of the day, like fruitless speculation about Trump’s mental health.”