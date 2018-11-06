COMEDY
Samantha Bee Zings Hillary Clinton To Make Serious Election Day Point

“You cannot take this election for granted," said the "Full Frontal" host.
By Lee Moran

Samantha Bee used a gag about Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential election defeat to Donald Trump to make a serious point about voting in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

“You cannot take this election for granted,” Bee said on Monday’s broadcast of “Full Frontal.” “I certainly won’t make that mistake again. I have a full-on, Ben Affleck-level back tattoo that says, ‘Hillary Clinton is the president and my favorite show is ‘House of Cards!’”

“You have to fight to the end,” she added, then had this to say about Trump:

“This dude is going to work it until the finish, just like he has never done for a woman in bed.”

Check out the clip here:

