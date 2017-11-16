Samantha Bee Issues Appeal To 'Our Impending First Family,' The Pences

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Samantha Bee spent some “quality time” talking about America’s “impending first family” on Wednesday’s “Full Frontal.”

The comedian examined Vice President Mike Pence’s transformation from Democrat to Republican, his anti-LGBTQ stance, views on women and abortion ― and also poked fun at his relationship with his wife, Karen Pence.

In 2002, the Pence revealed that he never eats alone with a woman, other than his wife, and doesn’t attend events where alcohol is present without her.

Bee denied she was “shaming the Pences for their Godly marriage,” however.

“I think it’s weird as all hell, but I also think married people should be able to do whatever weird as hell things make them happy. And they seem really, really happy,” she said.

Bee then issued an appeal to the couple.

“I just wish they’d extend the same courtesy to gay people, trans people, women, and all of us out there who seem as weird to them as they do to us,” she added.