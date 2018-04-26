Samantha Bee Calls Out 'Racist, Warmongering Homophobe' Mike Pompeo

Samantha Bee pulled no punches as she broke down why she believes President Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of state is the wrong person for the job.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “Full Frontal,” the comedian began her monologue by describing CIA Director Mike Pompeo as “a pretty typical Trump pick.”

“It would be unfair to simply call Mike Pompeo a raging Islamophobe, because he’s also a raging homophobe,” said Bee, as she pointed to Pompeo’s past comments about Muslims and LGBTQ communities as proof. “It’s what Republicans call intersectionality.”

“At a time when our tantrum-throwing, Garbage Pail Kid of a president has fired most of the grown-ups who are reining in his worst instincts, it’s more important than ever to have a secretary of state who’s willing to stand up to him when necessary,” Bee added. “Unfortunately, Pompeo is even more of a balls-out warmonger nut job than the president.”

Bee concluded by calling Pompeo a “racist warmongering homophobe.”