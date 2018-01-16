Samantha Bee's Show Issues Brutal Takedown Of Trump Administration's MLK Tributes

Martin Luther King Jr. Day inspired a whole host of tributes to the civil rights activist from members of President Donald Trump’s administration.
But for the staff at satirical late night TV show “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” the praise rang somewhat hollow.
As the testimonials flooded in over Twitter on Monday, the show’s official account responded by pointing out the hypocrisy of the statements.
It responded to Trump’s claim that “Dr. King’s dream is our dream” with this:
And here’s how the show replied to Vice President Mike Pence calling Dr. King “a great American leader who inspired a movement.”
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders received a similarly curt response:
As did Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke:
“Full Frontal” made this point to House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.):
It noted the duplicity in Rep. Steve King’s (R-Iowa) statement:
And for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), it had this blunt message: