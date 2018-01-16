Samantha Bee's Show Issues Brutal Takedown Of Trump Administration's MLK Tributes

Martin Luther King Jr. Day inspired a whole host of tributes to the civil rights activist from members of President Donald Trump’s administration.

But for the staff at satirical late night TV show “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” the praise rang somewhat hollow.

As the testimonials flooded in over Twitter on Monday, the show’s official account responded by pointing out the hypocrisy of the statements.

It responded to Trump’s claim that “Dr. King’s dream is our dream” with this:

1) You would have called for him to be fired. 2) You wouldn't have rented an apartment to him. 3) You call the people who actually keep his dream etched on their hearts ungrateful and disrespectful. 4) You spent today golfing. #ManySides https://t.co/UI5upEFhBc — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) January 15, 2018

And here’s how the show replied to Vice President Mike Pence calling Dr. King “a great American leader who inspired a movement.”

Three months ago, you walked out of an event in disgust because of a non-violent protest by black athletes.https://t.co/TtD9C4sgIm — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) January 15, 2018

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders received a similarly curt response:

You defended your boss's racist "Pocahontas" comment.https://t.co/xPrildKwC2 — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) January 15, 2018

As did Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke:

You called removing Confederate statues a “slippery slope” and referred to Native Americans as Native “Indians” in the process. https://t.co/k90rZGCpUT — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) January 15, 2018

“Full Frontal” made this point to House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.):

You are making poor and middle class Americans pay for corporate tax cuts. https://t.co/UrzCiWhQL9 — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) January 15, 2018

It noted the duplicity in Rep. Steve King’s (R-Iowa) statement:

One month ago you tweeted "diversity is not our strength.”https://t.co/OnBWHpYTeX — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) January 15, 2018

And for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), it had this blunt message: