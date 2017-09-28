Samantha Bee Skewers Fox News' Hypocrisy Over NFL Protests

Samantha Bee took aim at Fox News contributors who have been commenting on the National Football League protests.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” the host blasted the conservative network’s pundits who suggested the league’s wealthy players should, in fact, be “grateful” for being allowed to succeed.

In response to former House Speaker Newt Gingrich’s claim that multimillionaires who feel oppressed “need a therapist, not a publicity stunt,” Bee said, “No. If you’re a multimillionaire who feels oppressed, you’re a Fox News personality.”

“For black people, professional success doesn’t come with a ‘get out of racism free’ card,” she added.

Bee also had harsh words for the commentator who said people should be “thanking” President Donald Trump for starting a “national conversation” about race by repeatedly attacking football players who protest police brutality and racial injustice by taking a knee during the national anthem.

“Hey, wow, and what a conversation we’re having,” said Bee. “Talking about black people and their owners and how they should be grateful for the privilege of working on a field. Who says Trump is taking us backward?”