Samantha Bee Rips NRA-Beholden Senators With Spoof Halloween Costumes

Samantha Bee’s “Full Frontal” attacks senators who are in the pocket of the National Rifle Association with its new (fake) line of Halloween costumes.

The show’s genius (but, sadly, spoof) #BoughtNRASenator collection allows people to dress up as lawmakers who’ve received donations from the NRA and are also up for re-election in 2018 ― such as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas.)

Each parody costume pack purports to contain a senator’s suit, the amount they’d received from the NRA, a “re-elect” sign, and other items relating to their opposition to gun control.

“Senators who will continue to allow the senseless killing of Americans because they’re beholden to the NRA? We can’t think of anything scarier,” the show posted on Medium to explain why it was the perfect Halloween costume.

“Full Frontal” also noted that the featured lawmakers were “certainly not the only 8 bought by the NRA” and linked to the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety website for further information.