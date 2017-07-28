“Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee is no stranger to using salty language — and apparently neither are her young children.

On Thursday’s broadcast of the “Late Show,” Bee shared with host Stephen Colbert the R-rated technique she uses to get her three kids to do what she wants.

And it involves a short, sharp burst of cursing.

“I can get them to do anything just by letting them use one piece of salty language in a conversation,” she said. “That’s their treat. It’s the greatest parenting coup that I ever came up with. I’m such a smart parent.”

Bee revealed how her offspring, aged from 6 to 11, preferred being allowed to swear over more regular treats such as chocolate or cake. She then gave a hilarious example of what she lets them say:

“It’s very thrilling for them,” she added.

Bee, who has dual Canadian-American citizenship, also revealed why she is sticking around in President Donald Trump’s America instead of leaping “into the arms of [Canadian Prime Minister] Justin Trudeau.”