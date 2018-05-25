Samantha Bee's Parents Think America Is Basically A War Zone

Samantha Bee’s parents want her to come back home to Canada. On Thursday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the host of “Full Frontal” revealed what her Canadian family really thinks of the United States.

“They think it’s such a dangerous and decrepit place now,” Bee told Kimmel. “My dad bought me a Kevlar vest.”

Kimmel asked Bee if her dad also bought a Kevlar vest for her husband, former Daily Show correspondent Jason Jones.

“No, just me,” Bee said. “There’s a limit to my father’s affection.”