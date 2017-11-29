Samantha Bee Expertly Trolls That Failed Sting On The Washington Post

“Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee is not fooled easily, as this spoof video shows.

The comedian mocked the recent failed sting on The Washington Post, apparently led by the far-right group Project Veritas, in a new clip shared online Tuesday.

The satirical segment mocked the attempt to discredit the newspaper’s reports on GOP Alabama Senate nominee Roy Moore’s alleged sexual misconduct towards teenage girls when he was in his 30s.

It begins with Bee interviewing a prospective male employee for a role on her team. “I just really love girl things and feminism,” he says, as he tries to convince Bee he’s perfect for the job. But his chances soon take a nosedive after inconsistencies in his story come to light.