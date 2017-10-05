COMEDY
Samantha Bee Breaks Down America's 100-Year History Of Screwing Puerto Rico

"Hamilton" star Javier Muñoz even gives the "Full Frontal" host a helping hand.
The American government’s slow response to the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria is actually nothing new.

On Wednesday’s “Full Frontal,” Samantha Bee explained that the way President Donald Trump “helped” storm-ravaged Puerto Ricans followed a 100-year-old pattern.

“If you’re shocked by this, then you are not Puerto Rican,” said Bee. “Truth is, we’ve been treating them like the unwelcome nephew under America’s stairs for more than a century.”

Aided by “Hamilton” star Javier Muñoz, who has family on the island, Bee then dissected the island’s history of “getting screwed with their pantaloones on by the United States.”

