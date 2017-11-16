Samantha Bee Takes Aim At 'Critically-Acclaimed Pervert' Louis C.K.

Samantha Bee did not shy away from tackling the sexual misconduct allegations that have been made against comedian Louis C.K. on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Full Frontal.”

Bee began by dissecting the sexual harassment scandal currently engulfing the GOP’s Alabama Senate nominee Roy Moore, but acknowledged that it wasn’t “just an Alabama problem” but a “human problem.”

It’s “easy to condemn someone else’s predator, but it’s harder when it’s your own critically-acclaimed pervert,” said Bee, as a photograph of Louis C.K. appeared on the screen behind her.

Last week, the New York Times published five women’s accounts of the unwanted sexual advances they’d received from the comedian, who later confirmed the stories to be true.

“Each community has to kick out their own creeps, that applies whether you’re in politics, entertainment or whatever the fuck you call Steven Seagal’s profession,” said Bee.

She then called out people in Hollywood for “patting themselves on the back for exiling Harvey Weinstein” but also welcoming actor Mel Gibson back into the industry (with his role in “Daddy’s Home 2″) with open arms.

“Because nothing says ‘family-friendly’ like a racist domestic abuser with a drinking problem and the words ‘Daddy’s Home,’” she quipped.

Bee then issued this message to Alabama voters:

“If you want to prove that your lovely state is better than liberal, sex-crazed Hollywood, the voter registration deadline for the special election is November 27th. Please prove all of us Yankee assholes wrong about you.”