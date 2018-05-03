COMEDY
Samantha Bee Pays Scathing Tribute To ‘F**king Liar’ Sarah Huckabee Sanders

"You are a hell of a role model for little girls everywhere who are smart and hardworking and completely evil."
By Lee Moran

Sarah Huckabee Sanders elicited the wrath of Samantha Bee on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Full Frontal.”

Bee first dissected the backlash endured by fellow comedian Michelle Wolf over her gags about Sanders during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner last weekend. She then explained why she thought Sanders was simultaneously “amazing” and “evil.”

“Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a fucking liar,” said Bee. “Calling Sanders a liar isn’t an insult, it’s her job description.”

Bee also praised Sanders for keeping her job for so long ― no easy feat during the Trump administration.

“You have outlasted every man who’s had your job and almost any other job in the Trump White House to become one of the most powerful women in the nation,” Bee said. “You are a hell of a role model for little girls everywhere who are smart and hardworking and completely evil.”

