Samantha Bee: Students Fighting Gun Violence Are Filling GOP With Fear

Samantha Bee broke down why Wednesday’s nationwide school walkout in support of gun control was such a step forward.

The “Full Frontal” host said thousands of students who walked out of their schools protesting gun violence were “filling me with hope.”

“And I’m sure they’ve also been filling the GOP establishment with fear,” she added.

Bee noted “one of the worst parts of my job” was her broadcasts that followed mass shootings.

“I’ve screamed, I’ve cried, I’ve seen staffers have panic attacks because of their own brushes with gun violence,” she said. “We cover hard topics all the time, but gun violence is the worst, because honestly I never thought anything would change.”

But Bee ended on an upbeat note. “I should have known better,” she said. “I should have known that a generation would come that wouldn’t repeat our mistakes.”