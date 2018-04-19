COMEDY
04/19/2018 04:15 am ET

Samantha Bee Uses Sean Hannity's Own Tactics Against Him In Brutal Takedown

“His whole show is just an hour-long list of lies and conspiracy theories."
By Lee Moran

Samantha Bee went full conspiracy theorist as she delivered a savage takedown of Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Full Frontal.”

Hannity has faced widespread criticism this week following the courtroom revelation that he was the “mystery” client of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen, who’s now at the center of a federal probe.

In light of the news, Bee decided to channel Hannity’s presenting style and came up with her own spoof theory about the Fox News host.

“His whole show is just an hour-long list of lies and conspiracy theories, but people think it’s news because he doesn’t sweat as much as Alex Jones and because he’s on a channel that calls itself news,” said Bee.

“So yeah, the deceitful editing to reach an outrageous conclusion? We’re going to keep doing that,” she added.

Check out Bee’s “theory” in the full clip above.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Television Fox News Samantha Bee Sean Hannity Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Samantha Bee Uses Sean Hannity's Own Tactics Against Him In Brutal Takedown
CONVERSATIONS