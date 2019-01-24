Samantha Bee Nails Shutdown With Savage Fyre Festival Analogy

Samantha Bee attempted to explain the ongoing partial government shutdown on Wednesday in pop culture terms “everyone is going to understand.”

The “Full Frontal” host said giving President Donald Trump more than $5 billion to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border in 2019 “would be like investing” in the ill-fated Fyre Festival in 2016.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “is the sweet Dutch pilot who’s telling us ‘everything about this is terrible, you have to give people water and a place to shit,’” said Bee.

She also likened Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to “FuckJerry, the social media team complicit at every level but pretending he has nothing to do with this shitstorm.”

“You can’t reason with this Fyre Festival of an administration,” Bee summarized. “If you try, you’re just going to end up being attacked by pigs.”

