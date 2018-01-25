Samantha Bee took a withering look at Stephen Miller’s rise to power on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Full Frontal.”

Bee suggested that 32-year-old Miller, who is one of President Donald Trump’s key advisers on immigration issues, is “the exact same racist asshole he’s been since childhood.”

“Who is this enterprising slime mold on the Wonder Bread of democracy?” asked Bee, as she played footage of Miller blasting janitors during a student president run in high school.

“Where did he come from? Is he just 10,000 spiders who really made a commitment?” she added.