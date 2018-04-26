Samantha Bee explained why Steve Bannon’s growing influence on Europe’s far-right political parties “should scare you” on Wednesday’s “Full Frontal.”

Bee noted how President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist has in recent weeks been conducting a “racist” “tour de creeps” across the continent, meeting with right-wing politicians in Italy, Germany and France.

“Am I the only one getting a weird sense of déjà vu?” Bee asked. “I can’t remember, but I feel like someone else once united the far-right parties of Italy and Germany and then invaded France with their ideas.”

Bee acknowledged it was “easy to make fun” of Bannon’s “nationalist, white supremacist views as well as, you know, literally everything else about him.”

But his “presence around the world should scare you,” Bee warned. “Not just because Steve Bannon looks shockingly close to Jeff Goldblum as he transforms into The Fly, but also because he is really good at transforming countries to conform to his far-right, hyper-nationalist vision. Remember, we thought he was a joke here, too, until he wasn’t.

“We know the cost of underestimating him. It’s Donald Trump as president,” Bee added.