07/28/2018 03:26 am ET

Samantha Bee Bashes Donald Trump With Spoof 'Now That's What I Call' Album

"Make like the FBI and seize all 100 tracks today."
By Lee Moran

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” has the perfect (spoof) soundtrack to accompany Donald Trump’s administration.

The fake “Now That’s What I Call Kompromat” album features “100 Constitution-Defying Hits” that riff on issues currently engulfing the president, such as “Putin On The Ritz” and “Stormy Weather.”

Just “make like the FBI and seize all 100 tracks today,” states the comedy ad’s voiceover. But be warned, ”all calls may be recorded for quality assurance or evidence.”

Check out the spoof trailer above.

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
