Samira Wiley Praises Ellen DeGeneres As 'Lord Of The Lesbians'

Samira Wiley couldn’t contain her excitement at appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” for the first time Tuesday. However, the “Orange Is the New Black” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” star revealed that she’d had a previous encounter with the host.

“I met you, like, really briefly one time,” Wiley told DeGeneres. “I know you don’t remember it because you’re Ellen, but it meant a lot to me because you’re lord of the lesbians.”

When DeGeneres pressed her as to where they’d crossed paths, Wiley ― who recently celebrated her one-year wedding anniversary with wife Lauren Morelli at Disneyland ― quipped, “Probably at a lesbian event. I go to those sometimes. I see you at those.”

Later in the interview, the Emmy nominee touched on the cultural relevance of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which returns to Hulu for its second season on April 25.