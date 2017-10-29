Samsung's Windows Mixed Reality Vs Oculus Rift: What's the difference?

Microsoft has finally taken a big step in the virtual reality world and this time the company has Samsung by its side. Will the Samsung's Windows Mixed Reality be able to leave an impression in the still-growing VR segment? Where does this experiment stand in front of Facebook's Oculus Rift? Find inside, as we discuss the newly launched Samsung's Windows Mixed Reality HMD: Odyssey.

About HMD Odyssey

It was only this month when Samsung introduced its new offering, Samsung HMD Odyssey, to the world of mixed reality in the Window’s Keynote event. Odyssey headset can be considered as Samsung's effort to dominate the Windows Mixed Reality. Like all the other popular OS, Windows has also jumped into the mixed reality segment, something which Microsoft has been working on for some time. The device has launched more than one year after the Rift, and as expected, Odyssey headset has an upper hand when it comes to the hardware because of being the latest.

The HMD Odyssey by Samsung comes with a Dual 3.5” AMOLED display and a screen resolution of 1440 x 1600 at 90 Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it has gyrometer, compass, accelerometer and all the other important sensors required to make an impressive virtual reality experience. The headset weighs around 645 grams and will ship with dedicated controllers made by Samsung. The integrated earphones and mics are unique features of the Samsung’s HMD. It is priced at 500 USD.

The Possibilities with Windows 10

HMD Odyssey is an important device for Microsoft as the company is now building up to the mixed reality arena. While the companies like Lenovo and Asus are also there to offer their VR devices for the Windows platform, there is no doubt that the success of HMD Odyssey will be more significant for the Window’s Mixed Reality to make a mark among its users. According to the reports, games like Halo Recruit and Star Wars: Jedi Challenge will feature on the Window’s Mixed Reality platform, and one can expect more such gaming experiences to be developed for it.

How does HMD Odyssey Fare Up to the Oculus Rift?

As mentioned before, HMD Odyssey is latest of the two devices and thus, holds a hardware superiority over the Rift. With whatever of the less that we have seen in its preview, Odyssey headset should be able to handle everything that the Rift can, and the inbuilt headphones is an added advantage it comes with. Despite being priced same as the Rift, Odyssey headset will come shipped with a set of controllers, which is something that Rift lacked on its release. The position tracking feature of the Odyssey headset also gives it an upper hand over the Rift, as it excludes the need for a bulky tracking device which will make the gaming experience much better. The use of OLED screen also gives Odyssey more vibrant colors and a closer life-like experience. Samsung has designed Odyssey headset to be durable, something about which the users of Rift often complain. Backed by the Windows, the regular updates and gaming experience look promising for the Odyssey.

Which One to Buy? Rift or Odyssey?

While there is no doubt that the Rift offers a remarkable VR experience, the coming together of Microsoft and Samsung to attract users to Windows Mixed Reality is guaranteed to be a success. Both the Odyssey headset and Rift can perform a range of tasks thrown at them, but at the current moment, the VR experience on Odyssey does seem to be a better choice.

Availability of HMD Odyssey