The “Pulp Fiction” star joined the growing chorus of critics of the plan with this tweet on Friday:

Can someone that’s been in a Gunfight tell that Muthafukka that’s Never been in a Gunfight, the flaws of his Arm The Teachers plan??!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) February 23, 2018

His post has now gone viral.

Trump first touted the idea of arming 20 percent of teaching staff at schools during a “listening session” with students and parents who have been personally affected by mass shootings.

It has sparked an avalanche of criticism, with many teachers using social media to campaign against carrying guns at all.

Lily Eskelsen García, the president of the National Education Association, told Education Week there needs to be solutions to “keep guns out of the hands of those who want to use them to massacre innocent children and educators.”