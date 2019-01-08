ENTERTAINMENT
Samuel L. Jackson Has Rashida Tlaib's Back Over 'Motherf**ker' Donald Trump Rally Cry

The "Pulp Fiction" star praised the Michigan Democrat for her "clarity of purpose."
By Lee Moran

Actor Samuel L. Jackson reached out to Rep. Rashida Tlaibi (D-Mich.) on Twitter to “wholeheartedly endorse” her call to impeach President Donald Trump.

Tlaib, just hours after her swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, promised supporters at an event hosted by progressive group MoveOn that “we’re gonna go in there and we’re gonna impeach the motherfucker.”

Check out the clip here:

The tone of Tlaib’s rally cry didn’t sit well with many conservatives.

Trump ― who once used the same term in a campaign rally to describe the Chinese ― called her comments “disgraceful.”

I thought it was highly disrespectful to the United States of America,” he added at a Rose Garden press conference on Friday. 

But it clearly struck a chord with “Pulp Fiction” star Jackson, who tweeted over the weekend:

Jackson used similarly colorful language in February 2018 to criticize Trump’s idea to arm some teachers to prevent school shootings:

